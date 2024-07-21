Menu
Dangote Refinery Seeks Crude from Libya and Angola Amid Nigerian Supply Issues

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS, July 21 – Dangote Refinery Seeks Crude from Libya and Angola Amid Domestic Supply Issues

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is negotiating with Libya and Angola to secure crude oil for its 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant, aiming to overcome domestic supply challenges, a senior executive revealed.

Built by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the $20 billion refinery on the outskirts of Lagos is Africa’s largest and aims to end Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels. Despite Nigeria being Africa’s biggest oil producer, the refinery has struggled with theft, pipeline vandalism, and low investment, leading to inadequate crude supplies since operations began in January. As a result, Dangote has been importing crude from Brazil and the United States.

“We are talking to Libya about importing crude,” said Devakumar Edwin, a senior executive at Dangote refinery. “We will talk to Angola as well and some other countries in Africa.”

Edwin mentioned that international traders and oil companies, including Trafigura, Vitol, BP, and TotalEnergies, are major buyers of Dangote’s gasoil, much of which is being exported.

Traders and shipping data indicate that Dangote is increasing gasoil exports to West Africa, capturing market share from European refiners. To manage supplies and sell products, Dangote’s oil trading arm, with staff in London and Lagos, is now operational.

However, Nigeria’s upstream regulator has clashed with Dangote over the sulphur content in its gasoil, which it claims exceeds the required limit of 200 parts per million (ppm). Aliko Dangote has denied this, stating that the sulphur level has decreased from its initial higher level to 88 ppm and will fall to 10 ppm by early August as output increases.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
