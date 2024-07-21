Dangote: Our Refinery is having repeated orders from abroad

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, recently announced that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been receiving repeated orders for its products from international clients since its launch, with exports reaching Europe, Singapore, and Lome. During a tour of the refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited by Nigerian House of Representatives members, Dangote criticized the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for allegedly undermining the refinery and promoting the importation of inferior fuels.

Dangote urged lawmakers to set up a committee to independently test samples of refined products from filling stations and compare them with those from his refinery. He challenged the authenticity of certifications used to justify high-sulphur diesel imports, emphasizing that his refinery’s diesel, with a sulphur content of 87.6 ppm, is of higher quality than imported diesel, which often exceeds 1,800 ppm.

Vice President of Gas and Oil at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, supported Dangote’s claims, citing bans by European countries on high-sulphur diesel exports to West Africa due to health concerns. Edwin highlighted that Dangote Petroleum Refinery meets international standards, including Euro V and US EPA specifications, and has the capacity to fulfill Nigeria’s petroleum needs and export surpluses.

Responding to accusations of monopoly, Dangote’s Vice President, Olakunle Alake, noted the presence of other industry players, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

House Speaker Rt. Hon. Abass expressed intent to investigate the quality of imported fuels and praised the Dangote refinery’s state-of-the-art technology and its role in advancing Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency. He acknowledged the challenges faced during the refinery’s construction and commended Dangote for his commitment to excellence despite regulatory and economic hurdles.