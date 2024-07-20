Yvonne Jegede loses child to cholera

July 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress and movie producer Yvonne Jegede has mournfully announced the devastating loss of one of her children to cholera.

The actress shared the heartbreaking news with her followers on Instagram, revealing that she has been the sole financial supporter for three children, one of whom, Olamide Ajimuda, recently passed away.

Jegede disclosed that she first met Olamide when he was in Primary 4, and he was expected to advance to Junior Secondary School 3 after the summer break. Unfortunately, Olamide’s life was cut short by the disease.

In her post, Jegede also shared a bittersweet update on the achievements of the two other children she supports, who recently graduated from secondary school.

One of them is Olamide’s sister. Despite her financial limitations, Jegede expressed that these accomplishments bring her a sense of fulfillment and completeness.

Since 2019, Jegede has been managing the financial responsibilities for these children, a task she attributes to divine providence.

She expressed her gratitude for the strength and support she has received, acknowledging that her faith has been a guiding force throughout her journey.

“I’m heartbroken because I lost one of my children to cholera. Olamide and I met when he was in Primary 4 and was supposed to go to JSS3 after this summer break. The news broke my heart. I am also happy that two of my children graduated yesterday from secondary school, and one of them is Olamide’s sister. I don’t have all the money in the world, but this makes my world complete. Since 2019 till date, I don’t know how I do it, but my God provides enough to carry them through.

“Rest In Power Olamide Ajimuda,“Jegede wrote.(www.naija247news.com).