Tonto Dikeh dragged online for opposing nationwide protest

July 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has sparked a storm of controversy online after urging Nigerians to reconsider their plans for a nationwide protest scheduled from August 1-10, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh expressed understanding of the widespread frustration and economic hardships Nigerians are facing, including a significant increase in market prices.

In her statement, the actress acknowledged the difficulties many citizens endure but suggested that a nationwide protest might not be the most effective way to address the issues.

She argued that her stance is informed by her experiences during the EndSARS protests, where she claimed that ill-minded individuals hijacked the movement, leading to violence and loss of lives.

Tonto Dikeh proposed an alternative approach: forming a representative group to negotiate directly with President Bola Tinubu.

She emphasized the need for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to address the economic challenges faced by the country.

“Sometimes we can be right, but our mode of expression is what matters. This is an honest plea to all Nigerian youths. Let’s make smart choices,” Tonto Dikeh’s memo caption read.

The actress’s suggestion has been met with strong criticism from many Nigerians on social media. Many argue that her call for dialogue is a distraction from the urgent need for direct action. (www.naija247news.com).