Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Praises ENI’s Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness

President Bola Tinubu has praised international energy company ENI for its proposed new investments in Nigeria, reiterating his vision of making the nation a prime investment destination. During a meeting with ENI’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, at the Presidential Villa, Tinubu emphasized that innovative thinking, strategic planning, and adopting new technologies are key to his administration’s economic reforms.

Tinubu welcomed the ENI delegation, highlighting the importance of long-term investment strategies. He stressed the need for continuous intellectual curiosity and reform to ensure Nigeria remains competitive on the global stage. Tinubu assured that reforms will be sustained for the mutual benefit of investors and Nigerians.

“ENI, we welcome your team again. Claudio, it is an honor for me to welcome you back to your second home, Nigeria. We are determined to champion these changes and make reforms a priority. Africa is not in a begging mode but in an accelerated mode to compete and take its place with the rest of the world,” Tinubu stated.

Tinubu also commended ENI’s confidence in Nigeria and its diversification into agriculture. He expressed readiness to partner with ENI in infrastructural development and innovative research.

In response, ENI’s CEO Descalzi expressed emotional gratitude for being allowed back to Nigeria after nine years. He praised Tinubu’s leadership and commitment to attracting investment, emphasizing ENI’s dedication to being a champion of Nigeria’s new era and a global ambassador for the country.

“We want to stay close to you; to learn and to help you in your endeavor and renew our efforts to create again a new Nigeria for everybody. We trust you, and we want everybody in Europe and different countries to trust you and your leadership,” Descalzi said.

