Systems Being Restored Amid Disruptions Across Multiple Industries; Cybersecurity Concerns Rise

July 19 (Reuters) — An error in a security software update from CrowdStrike triggered global outages affecting airlines, healthcare, shipping, and finance sectors on Friday. As services begin to return to normal, companies are facing delays and disruptions that could take days to resolve.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The faulty update, affecting CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software, led to significant issues for users of Microsoft’s Windows operating system. The outages grounded flights, interrupted broadcast services, and disrupted access to healthcare and banking. Global shipper FedEx and content moderators on Meta’s Facebook were among those impacted.

CrowdStrike, an $83 billion cybersecurity firm with over 20,000 global subscribers, including major companies like Amazon and Microsoft, acknowledged the issue. CEO George Kurtz apologized for the inconvenience caused, explaining that a defect in a content update for Windows hosts led to the problem.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over the concentration of cybersecurity control within a few large firms. Analysts question whether such critical software should be managed by a limited number of companies. The outage also raised concerns about organizational preparedness for tech failures and the need for better contingency planning.

CrowdStrike’s stock plummeted 12% following the outage, while rivals SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks saw their shares rise. Microsoft’s shares fell slightly by 0.7%.

The scale of the outage, which affected systems running CrowdStrike software, is still being assessed. Ann Johnson, head of Microsoft’s security and compliance business, said that hundreds of engineers are working with CrowdStrike to restore customer access.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reported that hackers exploited the outage for phishing and other malicious activities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and foreign ministries in the Netherlands and the UAE also reported disruptions.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of interconnected global technologies and highlights the need for improved backup systems and resilience strategies. As services resume, airlines, banks, and healthcare providers are working to address backlogs and operational impacts.

Key impacts:

Air Travel: 5,000 flights canceled globally; delays expected to continue.

Healthcare: Providers faced disruptions in call centers and patient portals.

Broadcasting: Major broadcaster Sky News went off-air.

As companies begin to recover, transportation and other sectors hope to return to normalcy by Saturday, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.