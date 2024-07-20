Menu
News Analysis

South Africa Now Offers Nigerians Visa Processing in Seven Days

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Consul-General of South Africa to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, announced that Nigerians seeking to visit South Africa will now receive their visas within seven days, significantly faster than the previous six-month processing period.

This update was shared at the July Breakfast Meeting sponsored by South African Airways in Lagos, themed “Diplomatic Relations Between South Africa and Nigeria—Prospects and Challenges.”

Applicants must include photocopies of their travel passports with their visa applications and await a call to submit the original documents for visa issuance.

Moroe highlighted that in 2022, Nigeria held a trade volume advantage of $72.1 billion compared to South Africa’s $447 million. Nigeria’s exports mainly consisted of rubber, petroleum, and crude oil, while South Africa’s exports included magnetic rubber stoppers, valued at $447 million, and $43.2 million worth of pears and apples consumed in Nigeria.

Moroe emphasized the potential for increasing Nigerian business presence in South Africa, given the high trade volume and consumption rates.

