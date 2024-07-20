Menu
Political parties

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

By: David Okafor

Date:

Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of preventing him from entering the state. This accusation comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two over the upcoming governorship election. Shaibu expressed his grievances during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, just two days after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his reinstatement.

Shaibu claimed that Governor Obaseki instructed his aides to block his entry into Edo State, which he believes violates his rights as a free-born citizen and as the deputy governor. He emphasized that no one, including the governor, has the constitutional authority to bar him from the state.

Shaibu recalled the animosity that began when he announced his intention to run for the governorship under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in November 2023. He alleged that Governor Obaseki threatened to destroy him for making the declaration. Shaibu vowed to continue his political fight until the September 21 governorship election.

The deputy governor also accused Obaseki of orchestrating an attack on Thursday in Benin City, targeting his convoy and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo. The attack resulted in the death of a police inspector, Okon, who was attached to Okpebholo.

Shaibu further criticized Governor Obaseki for allegedly destroying the office of the deputy governor and claimed he had not been paid for the past year. He pledged to work towards preserving the integrity of the deputy governor’s office and accused the governor of personal vendetta.

