NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed in its 2022 audited report that it paid for a 20% share in the Dangote Refinery, contradicting Dangote’s claim of a 7.2% investment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A report by Afrisagacity shared on X detailed that during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the NNPC committed $2.7 billion for a 20% stake in the Dangote Refinery. According to the report, the NNPC acquired this stake but faced delays in completing the payment.

In January, after significant pressure, the NNPC released its 2022 financial report, confirming the purchase of 20% of Dangote Refinery for $2.7 billion. Of this, $1.036 billion came from Lekki Refinery Funding Limited, and $1 billion was paid directly to Dangote Refinery, amounting to about 37% of the claimed investment. The remaining $36 million covered transaction costs.

After President Bola Tinubu’s administration took over and appointed a new NNPC board, the NNPC failed to meet the deadline to finalize the $2.7 billion payment. As a result, Dangote later stated that the NNPC’s actual investment was only 7.2%.

In response, the NNPC asserted that it periodically reviews its investments to align with its strategic goals. However, the discrepancy between the reported 20% stake and the 7.2% claimed by Dangote has raised questions about the NNPC’s investment strategy and its commitment.

The report challenges the NNPC’s justification for the reduced stake and inquires about the fate of the remaining balance of the investment. It also questions whether the NNPC’s strategic goals have led to a change in its commitment or if there were other issues involved.