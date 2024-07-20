Nine Nigerian Companies to Launch First Export Under AfCFTA

Nine Nigerian enterprises, including Dangote Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), and Tolaram, have received approval to begin exporting under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This marks a significant milestone as Nigeria officially launched intra-African trade on July 16, 2024, under the AfCFTA protocol, five years after signing the pact.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The initial shipment of made-in-Nigeria goods, coordinated through Apapa Port, will be exported to five nations across East, Central, and North Africa. This move is part of the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), which aims to facilitate commercially meaningful trading among state parties that have met the trade agreement’s minimal requirements.

The other companies participating in this initial export include Hwani Industry Nigeria Limited, Le Look Nigeria Limited, Secure ID Limited, Avila Naturalle, Craft Methods Limited, and Ruchim Limited. This development signifies Nigeria’s transition from preparation to active participation in the AfCFTA, which is the largest trade area in the world, with a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion and a population of 1.3 billion people.

Olusegun Awolowo, the national coordinator of Nigeria’s AfCFTA coordination office, emphasized the importance of this launch in promoting shared prosperity and unity across the continent.