Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Nine Nigerian Companies to Launch First Export Under AfCFTA

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Nine Nigerian enterprises, including Dangote Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), and Tolaram, have received approval to begin exporting under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This marks a significant milestone as Nigeria officially launched intra-African trade on July 16, 2024, under the AfCFTA protocol, five years after signing the pact.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The initial shipment of made-in-Nigeria goods, coordinated through Apapa Port, will be exported to five nations across East, Central, and North Africa. This move is part of the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), which aims to facilitate commercially meaningful trading among state parties that have met the trade agreement’s minimal requirements.

The other companies participating in this initial export include Hwani Industry Nigeria Limited, Le Look Nigeria Limited, Secure ID Limited, Avila Naturalle, Craft Methods Limited, and Ruchim Limited. This development signifies Nigeria’s transition from preparation to active participation in the AfCFTA, which is the largest trade area in the world, with a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion and a population of 1.3 billion people.

Olusegun Awolowo, the national coordinator of Nigeria’s AfCFTA coordination office, emphasized the importance of this launch in promoting shared prosperity and unity across the continent.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Praises ENI’s Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Praises ENI’s Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
President Bola Tinubu has praised international energy company ENI...

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

David Okafor David Okafor -
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi...

Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Praises ENI’s Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has praised international energy company ENI...

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

Political parties 0
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

News 0
Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Praises ENI’s Investment Plans, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?