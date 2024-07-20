Menu
FGN Bonds

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office Offers N300 Billion in Federal Bonds

By Naija247news

Date:

The Debt Management Office (DMO) is inviting subscriptions for three Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds, totaling N300 billion, with each unit priced at N1,000.

The bonds on offer include:

April 2029 FGN Bond: N100 billion, with an annual interest rate of 19.30% (five-year re-opening).
February 2031 FGN Bond: N100 billion, with an annual interest rate of 18.50% (seven-year re-opening).
May 2033 FGN Bond: N100 billion, with an annual interest rate of 19.88% (nine-year re-opening).
Subscriptions require a minimum of N50 million, with additional units available in multiples of N1,000. Interest is paid semi-annually, and the principal is repaid in full at maturity.

For re-opened bonds, successful bidders will pay a price based on the yield-to-maturity bid and any accrued interest.

According to the DMO, these bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and are secured against the general assets of the country. They are recognized under the Trustee Investment Act and offer tax exemptions under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for pension funds and other investors.

The bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and qualify as liquid assets for banks’ liquidity ratio calculations.

