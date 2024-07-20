Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi CEO
Dr. Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), announced that cholera vaccines would soon be arriving in Nigeria. This announcement, made on her social media account on Thursday, follows a deadly cholera outbreak in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nishtar stated, “Encouraged to learn that vaccines from the -funded global vaccine stockpile will soon arrive in Nigeria to help curb the country’s deadly and ongoing outbreak. We stand ready to work with our partners and to support Minister , , and #NCDCgov’s timely efforts to contain this outbreak and protect those at the highest risk.”

She further mentioned that despite numerous cholera outbreaks this year, the vaccine stockpile is fully replenished and production continues at maximum capacity. Gavi remains committed to supporting cholera-affected countries with their control plans.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease caused by ingesting contaminated water and food. The primary cause in Nigeria has been linked to poor sanitation and the consumption of contaminated water, particularly exacerbated during the rainy season.

On June 27, 2024, Nishtar expressed concern over the outbreak in Nigeria and assured Gavi’s readiness to support the country by requesting emergency vaccine doses if needed. As of July 15, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 3,623 suspected cholera cases and 103 deaths across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with the outbreak affecting 187 local government areas and a cumulative case fatality rate of 2.8%.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, responded to Nishtar’s announcement, thanking her for facilitating early access to the vaccines. He assured that the vaccines would be deployed efficiently in response to the ongoing outbreak. Pate also acknowledged President Tinubu’s leadership in establishing a multi-sector cabinet committee to support the national response.

The Federal Government is accelerating efforts to improve water and sanitation conditions to prevent further outbreaks.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance
Next article
Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

David Okafor David Okafor -
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing...

Nigerian Govt Fines Facebook’s Parent Company Meta $220 Million for Data Privacy Breaches

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Federal Government has imposed a $220 million fine...

Nigeria healthcare sector in danger of depletion, aging workforce – NMA

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

Political parties 0
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

Insurance 0
The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing...

Nigerian Govt Fines Facebook’s Parent Company Meta $220 Million for Data Privacy Breaches

Big Tech 0
The Federal Government has imposed a $220 million fine...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?