Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi CEO

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), announced that cholera vaccines would soon be arriving in Nigeria. This announcement, made on her social media account on Thursday, follows a deadly cholera outbreak in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nishtar stated, “Encouraged to learn that #Cholera vaccines from the #Gavi-funded global vaccine stockpile will soon arrive in Nigeria to help curb the country’s deadly and ongoing outbreak. We stand ready to work with our partners #UNICEF and #WHO to support Minister #muhammadpate, #Fmohnigeria, and #NCDCgov’s timely efforts to contain this outbreak and protect those at the highest risk.”

She further mentioned that despite numerous cholera outbreaks this year, the vaccine stockpile is fully replenished and production continues at maximum capacity. Gavi remains committed to supporting cholera-affected countries with their control plans.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease caused by ingesting contaminated water and food. The primary cause in Nigeria has been linked to poor sanitation and the consumption of contaminated water, particularly exacerbated during the rainy season.

On June 27, 2024, Nishtar expressed concern over the outbreak in Nigeria and assured Gavi’s readiness to support the country by requesting emergency vaccine doses if needed. As of July 15, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 3,623 suspected cholera cases and 103 deaths across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with the outbreak affecting 187 local government areas and a cumulative case fatality rate of 2.8%.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, responded to Nishtar’s announcement, thanking her for facilitating early access to the vaccines. He assured that the vaccines would be deployed efficiently in response to the ongoing outbreak. Pate also acknowledged President Tinubu’s leadership in establishing a multi-sector cabinet committee to support the national response.

The Federal Government is accelerating efforts to improve water and sanitation conditions to prevent further outbreaks.