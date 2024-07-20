Nigerian Govt Fines Facebook’s Parent Company Meta $220 Million for Data Privacy Breaches

The Federal Government has imposed a $220 million fine on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, for alleged data privacy violations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Friday, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced the penalty in accordance with the FCCPA 2018 and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Administrative Penalties) Regulations 2020 (APR).

According to Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting CEO of FCCPC, Meta was found guilty of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine, unauthorized data transfer, discriminatory practices, and abuse of dominance.

“On May 2021, the FCCPC issued an Order and Notice to Show Cause (ONSC) to WhatsApp LLC and Meta Platforms, Inc. based on available evidence,” FCCPC said.

The investigation, conducted jointly with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) from May 2021 to December 2023, revealed Meta’s prolonged engagement in practices violating Nigerian data protection laws. These included unauthorized data appropriation and discriminatory treatment of Nigerian users.

“The investigation concluded that Meta engaged in multiple, repeated infringements of the FCCPA and NDPR,” FCCPC stated. “Meta’s practices included collecting personal data without consent and imposing exploitative privacy policies.”

The FCCPC’s Final Order mandates Meta to comply with national laws, cease exploitative practices, and imposes a $220 million monetary penalty.