Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Nigerian Govt Fines Facebook’s Parent Company Meta $220 Million for Data Privacy Breaches

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has imposed a $220 million fine on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, for alleged data privacy violations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Friday, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced the penalty in accordance with the FCCPA 2018 and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Administrative Penalties) Regulations 2020 (APR).

According to Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting CEO of FCCPC, Meta was found guilty of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine, unauthorized data transfer, discriminatory practices, and abuse of dominance.

“On May 2021, the FCCPC issued an Order and Notice to Show Cause (ONSC) to WhatsApp LLC and Meta Platforms, Inc. based on available evidence,” FCCPC said.

The investigation, conducted jointly with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) from May 2021 to December 2023, revealed Meta’s prolonged engagement in practices violating Nigerian data protection laws. These included unauthorized data appropriation and discriminatory treatment of Nigerian users.

“The investigation concluded that Meta engaged in multiple, repeated infringements of the FCCPA and NDPR,” FCCPC stated. “Meta’s practices included collecting personal data without consent and imposing exploitative privacy policies.”

The FCCPC’s Final Order mandates Meta to comply with national laws, cease exploitative practices, and imposes a $220 million monetary penalty.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria healthcare sector in danger of depletion, aging workforce – NMA
Next article
Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

David Okafor David Okafor -
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi...

Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing...

Nigeria healthcare sector in danger of depletion, aging workforce – NMA

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

Political parties 0
Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor of Barring Entry The...

Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Fatality Rate Hits 2.8% as Vaccines Arrive Soon

News 0
Cholera Vaccines to Arrive in Nigeria Soon, Says Gavi...

Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

Insurance 0
The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Obaseki Barred Me Entry Into Edo, Shaibu Alleges

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?