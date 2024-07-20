“My bb” – Singer Rema sparks dating rumours with viral TikToker Kelly

July 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat singer, Rema sparks dating rumour with the UK-based Togolese TikTok star, Kelly Akoussah following their public display of affection.

This came after the ‘Calm Down’ artist shared a video of Kelly vibing to a song from his sophomore album, ‘HeIS,’ on his Instagram story with the caption, “My bb [baby].”

This did not mean much until fans spotted Kelly’s response to Rema’s post, quickly triggering speculations that the two might be dating.

Kelly’s caption when reposting Rema’s post states, “[I] love you ❤️ .”

This comes weeks after Rema revealed that his new girlfriend will be the mother of his child. He mentioned that his mystery girlfriend has a tattoo for him and would do anything for him.(www.naija247news.com).