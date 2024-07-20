Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Meta will appeal $220m fine by FCCPC – WhatsApp

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

WhatsApp says its parent body, Meta, will be appealing the $220 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) regarding its violation of Nigeria’s data privacy laws.

The organisation, Whatsapp, said this in a statement made available to news agency on Saturday in Lagos.

It said: “We disagree with the decision today as well as the fine and Meta will be appealing the decision.

“In 2021, we went to users globally to explain how talking to businesses among other things would work and while there was a lot of confusion then, it has actually proven quite popular,” the organisation said.

The reaction follows a statement released by the FCCPC and signed by its acting Executive Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, saying that Meta had denied Nigerian users control over their data.

The FCCPC said that Meta had also shared the users data without consent, and abused its market dominance.

According to the statement released to the media, the FCCPC’s final order imposed a monetary penalty of two hundred and twenty million U.S. Dollars only, on Meta.

The penalty is in accordance with the FCCPA 2018, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Administrative Penalties) Regulations 2020,” the statement said.

The FCCPC announced that it initiated its investigation in May 2021, based on evidence suggesting that Meta, through its platforms, had breached the provisions of the FCCPA 2018 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019.

It stated that these regulations were in effect prior to the enactment and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

The competition protection body noted that Meta responded to document requests and summons by providing some information.

It stated that Meta’s representatives and retained legal counsel had consistently engaged with and met investigators and analysts from the commission and the NDPC, including as recently as April 4, 2024.

The FCCPC highlighted that its investigation uncovered evidence of Meta engaging in practices that were abusive and invasive towards data consumers in Nigeria.

This included collecting personal data without consent and implementing discriminatory practices against Nigerians, among other issues.

Meta Platforms, Inc., doing business as Meta, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California.

The company owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Crime rate is declining in Nigeria – IGP Egbetokun
Next article
Yvonne Jegede loses child to cholera
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“My bb” – Singer Rema sparks dating rumours with viral TikToker Kelly

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeat singer, Rema sparks dating rumour...

Harrysong reportedly arrests Uche Maduagwu following their clash

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video circulating online shows the...

Yvonne Jegede loses child to cholera

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and movie producer Yvonne...

Crime rate is declining in Nigeria – IGP Egbetokun

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“My bb” – Singer Rema sparks dating rumours with viral TikToker Kelly

Lifestyle News 0
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeat singer, Rema sparks dating rumour...

Harrysong reportedly arrests Uche Maduagwu following their clash

Lifestyle News 0
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A video circulating online shows the...

Yvonne Jegede loses child to cholera

Lifestyle News 0
July 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and movie producer Yvonne...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“My bb” – Singer Rema sparks dating rumours with viral TikToker...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?