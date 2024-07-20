Lagos State to Cut Public Services for Residents Without Health Insurance

The Lagos State government announced it will cease providing state services to residents and employees who are not enrolled in the state health insurance plan, except in life-threatening situations.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued an executive order requiring all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to offer government services only to those with the state health plan, provided by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) or Lagos State NHIA accredited private health insurance providers.

Citing the Lagos State Health Scheme Law of 2015 and the National Health Insurance Act 2022, Sanwo-Olu stated that residents and workers must register or renew their health insurance plans to access public or private healthcare facilities in the state.

“In emergencies, healthcare facilities must stabilize patients without requiring evidence of insurance. However, once stabilized, patients must provide proof of enrollment or register,” the governor said.

This directive aims to enhance the health sector and achieve universal health coverage (UHC). The government will also release equity funds to cover vulnerable residents who cannot afford insurance.

Vulnerable residents will be profiled at public healthcare facilities and referred to LASHMA for enrollment under the equity fund.

The executive order, effective from July 16, mandates full compliance to ensure quality healthcare services for all residents, regardless of their financial status. The NHIA Act 2022 requires all Nigerian residents to obtain health insurance, including public and private sector employees and informal sector workers. States and the Federal Capital Territory must provide a basic minimum package of care through their health insurance schemes. The NHIA will cover employees of federal ministries, departments, and agencies.