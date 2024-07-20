Menu
Harrysong reportedly arrests Uche Maduagwu following their clash

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A video circulating online shows the moment singer Harrysong allegedly arrests the controversial movie star and critic, Uche Maduagwu.

This comes days after a viral video showed them having a physical altercation that resulted in a slight display of drama.

In a new development, the singer allegedly had Uche arrested and the trending video shows the critic in a car being accosted.

He was heard questioning Uche Maduagwu whether he thinks he can mess with just anyone and get away with it.

During the course of the verbal exchange, Harrysong pushed Uche on the head which provoked a reaction, resulting in further drama. (www.naija247news.com).

