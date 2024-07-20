Menu
Data & News Analysis

Federal Government Shuts Down Illegal Gold Mine in Kogi State

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has closed an illegal gold mining operation in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Dr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, announced that the closure is part of the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining and enhance Nigeria’s economic standing.

The operation, conducted by Mining Marshals in the Iyeh Odogbe area of Isanlu community, aimed to remove illegal miners who had blocked licensed operators from accessing the site for 16 years. According to Segun Tomori, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, these illegal activities had persisted for over two decades.

Led by Commander Attah Onoja, the operation also resulted in the arrest of seven individuals leading illegal mining groups. The workers at the site have been given five days to vacate, while efforts will continue to secure the area for legitimate mining activities.

On July 12, the Federal Government also announced the arrest of eight Chinese nationals suspected of illegal mining in Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, Abia State.

