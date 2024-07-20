FaceBook to Appeal Nigeria’s $220 Million Fine

WhatsApp has announced that its parent company, Meta, will be appealing the $220 million fine imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for violating Nigeria’s data privacy laws.

In a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos, WhatsApp expressed its disagreement with the FCCPC’s decision and the hefty fine. “We disagree with the decision today as well as the fine and Meta will be appealing the decision,” the statement read. The company referenced its 2021 global communication about changes in how it handles interactions with businesses, which despite initial confusion, has become quite popular.

The FCCPC’s fine comes after an investigation that began in May 2021, revealing that Meta had violated provisions of the FCCPA 2018 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019. The FCCPC’s acting Executive Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, stated that Meta had denied Nigerian users control over their data, shared data without consent, and abused its market dominance.

The final order from the FCCPC imposed a monetary penalty of $220 million on Meta, in line with the FCCPA 2018 and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Administrative Penalties) Regulations 2020. The investigation uncovered Meta’s abusive and invasive practices towards Nigerian data consumers, including collecting personal data without consent and implementing discriminatory practices.

Meta, an American multinational technology conglomerate, owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. The company, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, has pledged to continue engaging with Nigerian authorities as it contests the FCCPC’s decision.