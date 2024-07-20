Dangote’s Call for Suspension of Diesel and Aviation Fuel Imports, Sparks Monopoly Concerns

Aliko Dangote has requested that Nigeria halt imports of diesel and aviation fuel, potentially giving his refinery a monopoly on their distribution, according to Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Agency.

Ahmed criticized the move, stating, “This is detrimental to the nation’s energy security and market competition,” in comments shared on social media. Dangote’s spokesperson did not provide a comment on the request.

Dangote, Africa’s richest person, operates a massive 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery near Lagos, which began operations in January. The refinery produces aviation fuel, naphtha, and diesel.

The request comes after complaints from a Nigerian fuel marketing lobby that the regulatory agency was limiting imports of high-sulphur diesel while promoting domestic production. The lobby argued that this policy benefits Dangote due to the lack of local competition, potentially creating a monopoly.

The regulator’s spokesperson noted that the allowable sulphur content for imported diesel is 50 parts per million (ppm), while local refineries, including Dangote’s, can produce diesel with sulphur levels between 650 and 1,200 ppm. High-sulphur fuels, which can harm engines and the environment, are banned in some regions.

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria criticized the situation, calling it a move towards establishing Dangote Oil Refinery as the exclusive supplier of diesel in Nigeria, which they argue is harmful to both downstream operators and the nation.