Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Dangote’s Call for Suspension of Diesel and Aviation Fuel Imports, Sparks Monopoly Concerns

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Aliko Dangote has requested that Nigeria halt imports of diesel and aviation fuel, potentially giving his refinery a monopoly on their distribution, according to Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Agency.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahmed criticized the move, stating, “This is detrimental to the nation’s energy security and market competition,” in comments shared on social media. Dangote’s spokesperson did not provide a comment on the request.

Dangote, Africa’s richest person, operates a massive 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery near Lagos, which began operations in January. The refinery produces aviation fuel, naphtha, and diesel.

The request comes after complaints from a Nigerian fuel marketing lobby that the regulatory agency was limiting imports of high-sulphur diesel while promoting domestic production. The lobby argued that this policy benefits Dangote due to the lack of local competition, potentially creating a monopoly.

The regulator’s spokesperson noted that the allowable sulphur content for imported diesel is 50 parts per million (ppm), while local refineries, including Dangote’s, can produce diesel with sulphur levels between 650 and 1,200 ppm. High-sulphur fuels, which can harm engines and the environment, are banned in some regions.

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria criticized the situation, calling it a move towards establishing Dangote Oil Refinery as the exclusive supplier of diesel in Nigeria, which they argue is harmful to both downstream operators and the nation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office Offers N300 Billion in Federal Bonds
Next article
Adigun: Nigeria Not Obligated to Supply Crude for Dangote Refinery
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid Debt and Obligations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates a slight...

Federal Government Shuts Down Illegal Gold Mine in Kogi State

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Federal Government has closed an illegal gold mining...

NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed...

Adigun: Nigeria Not Obligated to Supply Crude for Dangote Refinery

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ademola Adigun, an oil and gas expert, stated that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid Debt and Obligations

Data & News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates a slight...

Federal Government Shuts Down Illegal Gold Mine in Kogi State

Data & News Analysis 0
The Federal Government has closed an illegal gold mining...

NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?