Oil Markets

Dangote Refinery Targets 550,000 Barrels Per Day Amid Crude Supply Challenges

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is set to achieve a production level of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, which is 85% of its capacity. However, due to insufficient domestic crude supplies, the refinery has had to increase its imports. This was revealed by the plant’s CEO, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday.

Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive, stated that the 650,000-bpd capacity refinery, the largest in Africa, has only received five crude shipments from the state oil firm NNPC since it began operations earlier this year. This is significantly lower than the 15 shipments it was expecting.

“That’s why we purchased some Brazilian crude and also obtained U.S. crude. Whenever we approach international oil companies (IOCs), they direct us to brokers,” Dangote said during a tour of the facility on the outskirts of Lagos. He noted that brokers are charging a $4 mark-up per barrel of crude.

Previously, NNPC had agreed to supply the refinery with 300,000 bpd. However, it is currently facing low production issues, and some of its crude is being exchanged for gasoline imports.

The Dangote refinery, which was built at a cost of $20 billion, commenced production in January after several years of delays.

