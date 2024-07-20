Menu
Search
Subscribe
CyberSecurity

CrowdStrike Update Causes Widespread System Crashes Due to Inadequate Quality Checks

By: By Naija247news

Date:

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 (Reuters) – A routine update of CrowdStrike’s widely used cybersecurity software caused clients’ computer systems to crash globally on Friday, highlighting apparent shortcomings in the company’s quality checks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The latest version of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software was intended to enhance security against hacking by updating the threats it defends against. However, faulty code in the update led to one of the most significant tech outages in recent years for companies using Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

The disruption affected global banks, airlines, hospitals, and government offices. Although CrowdStrike provided information to fix the affected systems, experts noted that restoring functionality would take time as it required manually removing the flawed code.

Steve Cobb, Chief Security Officer at Security Scorecard, which was also impacted by the issue, said, “It looks like the vetting or sandboxing process might have missed this file.”

Problems surfaced quickly after the update was deployed, with users posting images on social media of computers displaying “blue screens of death” error messages. Security researcher Patrick Wardle identified the problematic code responsible for the outage, noting that it was located in a file containing either configuration information or signatures used to detect malicious code or malware.

Wardle explained that security products frequently update their signatures to protect against new threats, which might explain the insufficient testing of the update. John Hammond, principal security researcher at Huntress Labs, emphasized the need for a safer approach by rolling out updates to a limited pool first to avoid widespread issues.

While similar incidents have occurred in the past, such as McAfee’s buggy antivirus update in 2010, the global impact of this outage underscores CrowdStrike’s dominance. Over half of Fortune 500 companies and various government bodies, including the top U.S. cybersecurity agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, use CrowdStrike’s software.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Refinery Targets 550,000 Barrels Per Day Amid Crude Supply Challenges
Next article
Systems Being Restored Amid Disruptions Across Multiple Industries; Cybersecurity Concerns Rise
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid Debt and Obligations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates a slight...

Federal Government Shuts Down Illegal Gold Mine in Kogi State

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Federal Government has closed an illegal gold mining...

NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed...

Adigun: Nigeria Not Obligated to Supply Crude for Dangote Refinery

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ademola Adigun, an oil and gas expert, stated that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid Debt and Obligations

Data & News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates a slight...

Federal Government Shuts Down Illegal Gold Mine in Kogi State

Data & News Analysis 0
The Federal Government has closed an illegal gold mining...

NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?