CrowdStrike Update Causes Widespread System Crashes Due to Inadequate Quality Checks

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 (Reuters) – A routine update of CrowdStrike’s widely used cybersecurity software caused clients’ computer systems to crash globally on Friday, highlighting apparent shortcomings in the company’s quality checks.

The latest version of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software was intended to enhance security against hacking by updating the threats it defends against. However, faulty code in the update led to one of the most significant tech outages in recent years for companies using Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

The disruption affected global banks, airlines, hospitals, and government offices. Although CrowdStrike provided information to fix the affected systems, experts noted that restoring functionality would take time as it required manually removing the flawed code.

Steve Cobb, Chief Security Officer at Security Scorecard, which was also impacted by the issue, said, “It looks like the vetting or sandboxing process might have missed this file.”

Problems surfaced quickly after the update was deployed, with users posting images on social media of computers displaying “blue screens of death” error messages. Security researcher Patrick Wardle identified the problematic code responsible for the outage, noting that it was located in a file containing either configuration information or signatures used to detect malicious code or malware.

Wardle explained that security products frequently update their signatures to protect against new threats, which might explain the insufficient testing of the update. John Hammond, principal security researcher at Huntress Labs, emphasized the need for a safer approach by rolling out updates to a limited pool first to avoid widespread issues.

While similar incidents have occurred in the past, such as McAfee’s buggy antivirus update in 2010, the global impact of this outage underscores CrowdStrike’s dominance. Over half of Fortune 500 companies and various government bodies, including the top U.S. cybersecurity agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, use CrowdStrike’s software.