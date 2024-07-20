Menu
Crime rate is declining in Nigeria – IGP Egbetokun

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has announced a significant decline in the country’s crime rate.

Speaking to State House reporters after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, alongside Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, the IGP highlighted the president’s directive for continued collaboration among security agencies to minimize crime.

Egbetokun credited the decrease in crime to the effective synergy and strategies employed by the security forces. He assured the public of sustained efforts to maintain and further this downward trend in crime rates.

The IGP emphasized the commitment of the police and other security agencies to work together to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

He said;

“It was a routine security meeting we had with Mr. President where we had the opportunity of giving him security briefs. We’ve been doing this regularly.

“Mr. President is happy with what we are doing, he’s satisfied with our reports and he has challenged us to continue to work together and improve our synergy.

“As the Inspector-General Police, I have the records of all reported crimes across the country and I can tell you that the crime rate is declining in Nigeria. Records don’t lie, the records are there. So, I can assure you that we’ll continue to do whatever we are doing to maintain the decline in the crime rate”(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
