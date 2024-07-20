CBN Forecasts Slight Drop in Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves for 2024 Amid Debt and Obligations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates a slight decrease in external reserves for 2024 due to ongoing debt service and other financial obligations. This projection is detailed in the CBN’s inaugural report, 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook: Price Discovery for Economic Stabilisation.

The report states that while external reserves, which were $33.09 billion in 2023, may see a modest decline in 2024, the impact will be mitigated by anticipated improvements in crude oil earnings and recent foreign exchange and energy sector reforms. As of Thursday, external reserves stood at $35.77 billion, having recently surpassed $35.05 billion.

The outlook also forecasts a slight increase in diaspora remittances, projecting a rise to $19.42 billion from $19.17 billion in 2023. This increase is attributed to better global economic conditions and reforms that facilitate market-determined exchange rates for international money transfers.

Regarding public debt, the report expects it to rise but remain sustainable, driven by planned infrastructure investments and social programs. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso noted that the bank will maintain its tight monetary policy to combat inflation and address imbalances, aiming to moderate inflation to 21.40% in 2024 from 28.92% in December 2023.

Despite a generally positive economic outlook, Cardoso highlighted risks including security issues, supply-side shocks, and global economic uncertainties, which could impact inflation and growth.