Be patient with Tinubu, protest not the answer – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

July 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous actor, Yul Edochie has called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu following calls for protest against the government.

Edochie assured that the President listens, adding that he’s doing all he can to make things right.

The actor made this call via his Instagram account on Friday.

“I acknowledge the hardships. Protest is not the answer,” he wrote, “People take advantage of protests to break into other people’s shops, steal, destroy properties, hurt and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot. In the end, the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during End Sars.”

“Protest is not the answer. Let’s be patient. Let’s keep speaking out and doing all we can to help out. President Tinubu listens and he’s doing all he can to make things right. Fellow Nigerians, let’s be patient,” the actor said.

His advice, however, welcomed massive backlash as his followers took a different view against his assertions.