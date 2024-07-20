Menu
News Analysis

Adigun: Nigeria Not Obligated to Supply Crude for Dangote Refinery

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Ademola Adigun, an oil and gas expert, stated that Nigeria is not responsible for providing crude oil to the Dangote refinery. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Adigun compared it to a land developer not being expected to supply land for others’ projects.

“It is not Nigeria’s role to provide crude for Dangote’s refinery. Just as a land developer isn’t responsible for supplying land, a country isn’t responsible for supplying crude to a private refinery,” Adigun said.

He noted that the Dangote refinery, located in an export processing zone, is not required to sell its products within Nigeria and is not covered by the domestic crude supply obligation (DCSO) agreement.

Adigun pointed out that Nigeria produces 1.3 million barrels of crude oil per day, but the government does not own all of it. International oil companies (IOCs) have their own crude supply agreements and are not obligated to sell to Dangote, as per the free market principles outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He explained that local crude oil suppliers have supply agreements with various refineries worldwide and will sell to the highest bidder. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has its own commitments and financial issues, including a substantial government debt.

On July 17, Dangote Industries Limited alleged that IOCs were obstructing its efforts to purchase crude feedstock for its refinery.

Previous article
Dangote’s Call for Suspension of Diesel and Aviation Fuel Imports, Sparks Monopoly Concerns
Next article
NNPC Report Reveals 20% Stake in Dangote Refinery, Contradicting Dangote’s 7% Claim
