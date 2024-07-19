Russia Sentence U.S. Journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 Years in Prison for Espionage

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) – A Russian court sentenced U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a maximum-security penal colony on Friday, convicting him of espionage. The Wall Street Journal, his employer, condemned the verdict as a “disgraceful sham conviction.”

Gershkovich, 32, denied the charges, which he and his employer claim are false. He was the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War. His trial began last month in Yekaterinburg.

A court-released video showed Gershkovich in a glass courtroom cage as the verdict was read out in rapid-fire legal terms. When asked by the judge if he had any questions, he replied “No” in Russian. Judge Andrei Mineyev stated that Gershkovich’s time served since his arrest nearly 16 months ago would count toward the 16-year sentence. The judge also ordered the destruction of Gershkovich’s mobile phone and paper notebook. The defense has 15 days to appeal.

“This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist,” the Wall Street Journal said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan’s release and to support his family. Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he’s released. This must end now.”

Friday’s hearing marked only the third session of the trial. The unusually rapid progression of the closed-door trial has fueled speculation about a potential U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich and possibly other Americans detained in Russia.

When asked about the possibility of such an exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

Russian prosecutors alleged that Gershkovich gathered secret information on orders from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about a tank-manufacturing company in the Sverdlovsk region, which he and his employer denied. Gershkovich was arrested on March 29, 2023, by FSB security service officers at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg and has since been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

The court had unexpectedly announced it would pronounce its verdict within hours after state prosecutors demanded an 18-year sentence for Gershkovich, although the maximum sentence for the crime is 20 years. Russia typically concludes legal proceedings against foreigners before negotiating their exchange for Russians held abroad.

The U.S. government, Gershkovich, and the Wall Street Journal all maintain that he was merely doing his job as a reporter accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday did not publicly discuss negotiations on a prisoner exchange but emphasized that Washington seeks the release of Gershkovich and another jailed American, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as soon as possible.

The Kremlin has insisted that the case and trial were matters for the court, previously claiming, without evidence, that Gershkovich was caught spying “red-handed.” U.S. officials have accused Russia of using Gershkovich and Whelan as bargaining chips for a possible prisoner exchange.

President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is open to a prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich and that contacts with the United States have occurred but must remain secret. Since Russian troops entered Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Washington have conducted one high-profile prisoner swap: Russia released basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was jailed in the United States for terrorism-related offenses.