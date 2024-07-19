Poor-payment for electricity culture stifling Nigeria’s power sector, investments – Richard Nelson, Coordinator, US Power Africa

Power Africa’s Coordinator Outlines Plans to Boost Nigeria’s Power Sector

BusinessDay Interview with Richard Nelson, Coordinator of Power Africa

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Q: Can you explain what the Power Africa programme is and how it utilizes its partners’ resources to achieve its goals in Sub-Saharan Africa?

A: I’m the coordinator for Power Africa, the U.S. government initiative aimed at doubling electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. For the past 11 years, we have worked across the region as a partnership. Power Africa is a collective effort involving 12 U.S. government agencies, including USAID, which leads the coordination. We also collaborate with multilateral and bilateral partners like the World Bank, African Development Bank, and various countries including the UK, Japan, and Norway.

Our main goal is to support the private sector’s success in expanding electricity access. We have over 200 private sector partners and have supported more than 500 companies across Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, we work closely with African governments to help them develop strategies and improve policies and regulations to foster private sector growth. In Nigeria, we are actively advancing the power sector through this comprehensive partnership.

Although I’ve been the coordinator for only three months, I previously served as a deputy coordinator for Power Africa and have lived on the continent for the past eight years. This is my first visit to Nigeria, and I prioritized coming here to understand the current state of the power sector, how Power Africa is contributing, and to meet with government officials and the private sector. Recently, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation funded a $50 million support for off-grid work in Nigeria.

Power Africa functions like a consulting firm with engineers, financiers, business specialists, and power sector experts ready to support private sector deals and government policy development. We engage in various initiatives, such as solar home systems and mini-grids, and work with entities like the Rural Electrification Agency and the Presidential Power Initiative to enhance grid operations.

Q: What have been Power Africa’s achievements in Nigeria over the past few years?

A: Nigeria has been a priority for Power Africa from the beginning, and we have made significant strides. We’ve worked with over 200 private sector companies to develop business models and secure financing, particularly in the off-grid sector. Collaborating with the Rural Electrification Agency and other entities, we’ve helped develop policies to attract more investment.

We’ve also engaged with the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on the gas flaring program, which is crucial for carbon reduction and efficient resource use. Over the past five or six years, our efforts have resulted in about 5 million new connections, benefiting around 20 million people, generating 3,500 megawatts of power, and leveraging $4.5 billion in investments. This progress highlights our strong partnership with the Nigerian government and the private sector.

Q: What challenges do you see in Nigeria’s energy sector, and how is Power Africa addressing them?

A: Nigeria faces significant challenges, particularly in the financial aspect of power production and distribution. Although the country can produce 12 gigawatts of power, it only generates about 4 gigawatts due to financial constraints. The core issue is the lack of payment for power, which affects the entire supply chain. Distribution companies struggle to cover costs, leading to reduced power supply and limited gas purchases.

To address this, we are working with the World Bank and the Nigerian government on a power sector recovery program. We’ve also helped release over $700 million to add liquidity to the sector. Moving forward, we’ll focus on improving the ability of distribution companies to collect revenue and cover costs, ensuring a stable supply chain.

Everyone, including the government, DISCOs, businesses, and citizens, must play a role in solving this problem. Improved payment systems will attract significant investment and reduce rates, benefiting all.

Additionally, off-grid solutions like solar home systems and mini-grids remain a priority. Millions of Nigerians are beyond the reach of the grid, so we’re working on distributed power solutions. Initiatives like the African Development Bank’s Desert to Power project aim to add 10 gigawatts of power across the Sahel, including Nigeria.

Q: Can you elaborate on Power Africa’s work in other Sub-Saharan African countries and cities?

A: Power Africa supports off-grid solutions primarily in rural areas but also focuses on increasing grid connections in urban areas. We’ve partnered with the African Development Bank and the World Bank on projects to expand grid access. In Uganda, for example, we worked with the Ministry of Electricity to increase connections within the grid’s range, improving access and reliability.

We also focus on improving utilities’ efficiency and expertise, helping them develop strategic plans for grid expansion. In Nigeria, we’ve distributed and installed smart meters to enhance transparency and grid management. We’re working towards integrating Nigeria into the West African power pool, stabilizing the grid, and incorporating more renewable energy sources.

Q: What are Power Africa’s main achievements in Nigeria, and what will be the focus in the coming years?

A: In the coming years, we’ll focus on improving the distribution side of the power sector. This includes enhancing the performance of DISCOs to ensure fair and consistent electricity provision and payment. We’ll also continue supporting innovative solutions and encourage more U.S. companies to invest in Nigeria.

Our proudest achievement is the significant increase in electricity access, benefiting 15 to 20 million people. We’ve also seen success in large-scale projects like the Azura Power Project, which involved multiple partners. We aim to build on these successes and continue driving progress in Nigeria’s power sector.