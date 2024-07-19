Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Over 263 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to MNJTF

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) fighting insurgency in the Lake Chad region says 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Office of MNJTF in N’djamena, Chad.

He said that the insurgents surrendered between July 11 and July 17, 2024, during the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity II.

“The wave of surrenders began on July 1, when five terrorists surrendered to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“Preliminary information indicated these individuals hailed from Tumbuma and Kutumgulla in Marte Local Government Area (LGA), Nigeria.

“On the same day, Malum Kori Bukar, a 50-year-old, escaped from the Jibilaram hideout and surrendered to the troops.

“Additionally, on 11 July, 19 terrorists surrendered in the village of Madaya, extreme North Cameroon, and another 11 surrendered in Wulgo from the Tumbuma hideout in 2 waves.

“On 12 July 2024, 64 individuals surrendered in Bonderi, Cameroon, including 6 adult males, 20 women, and 38 children. Moreso, on 13 July, 27 terrorists surrendered,”he said.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that all the surrendered individuals belong to Nigerian communities.

“Consequently, they were handed over to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI for further action,”said Abdullahi.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
