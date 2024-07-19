Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

OpenAI Launches Cost-Efficient GPT-4o Mini Model

By: By Naija247news

Date:

July 18 (Reuters) – OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced on Thursday the launch of GPT-4o mini, a cost-effective and smaller AI model designed to make its technology more affordable and energy-efficient. This move aims to broaden the startup’s customer base.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Supported by Microsoft (MSFT.O), OpenAI leads the AI software market and has been focusing on reducing costs and speeding up development for applications based on its model. This comes as deep-pocketed competitors like Meta (META.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) strive to capture more market share.

Priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, GPT-4o mini is over 60% cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo. It also outperforms the GPT-4 model in chat preferences and scored 82% on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark. A higher MMLU score indicates better understanding and usage of language across various domains.

The GPT-4o mini model’s score of 82% surpasses Google’s Gemini Flash at 77.9% and Anthropic’s Claude Haiku at 73.8%.

Smaller language models require less computational power, making them more affordable for companies with limited resources looking to implement generative AI.

Currently, the mini model supports text and vision in its application programming interface (API). OpenAI plans to add support for text, image, video, and audio inputs and outputs in the future.

Starting Thursday, ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, and Team users will have access to GPT-4o mini, which has knowledge up to October 2023, replacing GPT-3.5 Turbo. Enterprise users will gain access next week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Apple in Talks to License More Hollywood Films for Streaming Service
Next article
OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
July 18 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT,...

Apple in Talks to License More Hollywood Films for Streaming Service

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
July 18 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) is negotiating to...

Netflix Gains Over 8 Million Subscribers in Q2, Revenue Reaches $9.56 Billion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix reported adding over 8...

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips

AI 0
July 18 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT,...

Apple in Talks to License More Hollywood Films for Streaming Service

Big Tech 0
July 18 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) is negotiating to...

Netflix Gains Over 8 Million Subscribers in Q2, Revenue Reaches $9.56 Billion

Hollywood 0
July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix reported adding over 8...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?