OpenAI Launches Cost-Efficient GPT-4o Mini Model

July 18 (Reuters) – OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced on Thursday the launch of GPT-4o mini, a cost-effective and smaller AI model designed to make its technology more affordable and energy-efficient. This move aims to broaden the startup’s customer base.

Supported by Microsoft (MSFT.O), OpenAI leads the AI software market and has been focusing on reducing costs and speeding up development for applications based on its model. This comes as deep-pocketed competitors like Meta (META.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) strive to capture more market share.

Priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, GPT-4o mini is over 60% cheaper than GPT-3.5 Turbo. It also outperforms the GPT-4 model in chat preferences and scored 82% on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark. A higher MMLU score indicates better understanding and usage of language across various domains.

The GPT-4o mini model’s score of 82% surpasses Google’s Gemini Flash at 77.9% and Anthropic’s Claude Haiku at 73.8%.

Smaller language models require less computational power, making them more affordable for companies with limited resources looking to implement generative AI.

Currently, the mini model supports text and vision in its application programming interface (API). OpenAI plans to add support for text, image, video, and audio inputs and outputs in the future.

Starting Thursday, ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, and Team users will have access to GPT-4o mini, which has knowledge up to October 2023, replacing GPT-3.5 Turbo. Enterprise users will gain access next week.