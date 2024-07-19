Menu
OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips

July 18 (Reuters) – OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is in discussions with chip designers, including Broadcom (AVGO.O), about developing new artificial intelligence chips, according to a report by The Information. These discussions aim to address the shortage of expensive graphics processing units (GPUs) necessary for developing AI models like ChatGPT, GPT-4, and DALL-E3.

Supported by Microsoft (MSFT.O), OpenAI is considering creating its own AI chips to reduce reliance on external suppliers. The company is hiring former Google employees who developed the tech giant’s AI chip, the tensor processing unit (TPU), and has decided to create an AI server chip, according to sources involved in the project.

“OpenAI is having ongoing conversations with industry and government stakeholders about increasing access to the infrastructure needed to ensure AI’s benefits are widely accessible,” a spokesperson for OpenAI told The Information.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to raise billions of dollars to establish a network of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Potential partners for this venture include Intel (INTC.O), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW), and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

