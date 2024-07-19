Menu
Nigeria’s Cyber Space Not Affected by Global IT Outage, ngCERT Reports

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 19, 2024 (Naija247news) – The Nigeria Computer and Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), the country’s internet police unit under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has confirmed that there has been no reported IT service outage in Nigeria.

This announcement follows a massive global IT outage on Friday that disrupted activities in the US, UK, India, Australia, and New Zealand. In a tweet, ngCERT stated, “ngCERT is aware of the global IT outage affecting various services and platforms. So far, we have not received any reports of impact on our cyberspace. We will issue an advisory as soon as valid information is available. Please report any noticed impacts for prompt action.”

On Friday, a Microsoft outage caused widespread disruptions, grounding planes and halting train services. The service outage left users unable to access Microsoft cloud computing platforms and forced airlines to cancel flights. According to Downdetector.com, thousands of users worldwide experienced problems with Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The most significant issues were with OneDrive, server connections, and Outlook. In the UK, Sky News could not broadcast live TV on Friday morning, and several US airlines were affected. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa also experienced issues, stating that the FTSE indices were not updating.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers, banks, and media broadcasters were all disrupted. Similarly, airlines in India and banks in New Zealand faced significant problems.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike clarified that the outage was not a cyberattack. Microsoft explained that a configuration change in some Azure backend workloads caused connectivity failures, impacting downstream Microsoft 365 services.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

