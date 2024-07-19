Nigerian workers deserve more than N70, 000 minimum wage – Analysts

July 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A cross-section of Economists and political analysts have expressed disappointment over the newly approved N70, 000 minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

In separate interviews with the News Agency on Friday in Abakaliki, they described the amount as poor considering the current economic situation in the country.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved N70,000 as minimum wage for civil servants with a promise to review it every three years.

Mr Collins Anike, an Economist said that the decision would not meet the demands of workers and the public in general.

“I commend his promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years, but he should have considered what was already discussed to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Mr Titus Ezeh, a political analyst, called on the government to review critical sectors of the economy to address inflation, energy tariff, review policies and put food security on check.

“There is a need to revisit the hike on energy tariff, petrol pump Price and inflation which is really troubling the masses,” Ezeh said.

Mrs Regina Agbo, a petty trader said that the impact of the electricity tariff hike was obstructing the ability of businesses and rippled through other sectors of the economy.

“The cost of production and rising prices of goods has caused difficulties in the system,”she said. (www.naija247news.com).