Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Nigerian workers deserve more than N70, 000 minimum wage – Analysts

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A cross-section of Economists and political analysts have expressed disappointment over the newly approved N70, 000 minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

In separate interviews with the News Agency on Friday in Abakaliki, they described the amount as poor considering the current economic situation in the country.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved N70,000 as minimum wage for civil servants with a promise to review it every three years.

Mr Collins Anike, an Economist said that the decision would not meet the demands of workers and the public in general.

“I commend his promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years, but he should have considered what was already discussed to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Mr Titus Ezeh, a political analyst, called on the government to review critical sectors of the economy to address inflation, energy tariff, review policies and put food security on check.

“There is a need to revisit the hike on energy tariff, petrol pump Price and inflation which is really troubling the masses,” Ezeh said.

Mrs Regina Agbo, a petty trader said that the impact of the electricity tariff hike was obstructing the ability of businesses and rippled through other sectors of the economy.

“The cost of production and rising prices of goods has caused difficulties in the system,”she said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG, HarvestPlus partner to enhance Nigeria’s biofortification efforts
Next article
ICPC to investigate alleged missing of 13,350 diapers at Kebbi hospital
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Anita...

Minimum wage: Manufacturers commend FG, present demands to aid compliance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)...

Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Delta State Police...

“I love you with every single air I breathe” – Cubana Chief Priest tells Davido

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Lifestyle News 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Anita...

Minimum wage: Manufacturers commend FG, present demands to aid compliance

Manufacturing 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)...

Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution

CrimeWatch 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Delta State Police...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?