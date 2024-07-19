Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Bourse advances by 0.48%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse recovered from the previous marginal decline of 0.04% on Wednesday, advanced by 0.48%.

The All Share Index soared by 0.48% closing at 100,515.38 points against the previous close of 100,032.32 points.

Investors gained N269 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N56.915 trillion from N56.646 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 360.7 million units and N8 billion in 8,743 deals.

Market Breadth

24 stocks closed positive against 28 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a negative round up.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led the gainers to close at 39.90% above the previous close of N36.30 which is 9.92% growth.

OANDO, African Prudential, ABC Transport, TANTALIZER and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 8.00% each.

Percentage Losers

Linkage Assurance and VERITAS KAPITAL led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% each of their prices to close at N0.90 and N1.08 respectively.

OMATEK, Cornerstone Insurance and Ikeja Hotel also shed their share prices by 6.49%, 5.71% and 5.04% respectively.

Volume Drivers

CUTIX traded about 27 million units of its shares in 414 deals, valued at N180.9 million.

GTCO traded about 39 million units of its shares in 603 deals, valued at about N1.75 billion.

UBA traded about 22 million units of its shares in 485 deals, valued at N513.8 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
OpenAI in Talks to Develop AI Chips
Next article
Naira Depreciates to N1,572/$ in Parallel Market
