Health news

Nigeria healthcare sector in danger of depletion, aging workforce – NMA

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says the nation’s healthcare sector is facing the danger of depleting experienced professionals and aging population.

Prof. Rowland Osuoji, a Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, said this while delivering the 5th Prof. Festus Nwako Memorial Lecture at the Anambra NMA 2024 Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Onitsha on Friday.

The NMA also used the occasion to accord a grand welcome to Dr Jide Onyekwelu, a former chairman of the chapter, who served as the immediate past National Secretary General of NMA.

Osuoji, who is the President of the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria, delivered a lecture entitled “Excellent, Resilient and Equitable Healthcare System Amidst Economic Downturn”.

He said shortage of healthcare professionals in Nigeria became worse in the mid 1980s when the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) reduced the purchasing power of the people and regretted that nothing had been done to effectively arrest the trend.

According to him, the development led to a brain drain, as highly skilled older colleagues left and relocated abroad.

“That is the current brain drain, but the difference is the younger ones are involved, and it is more frightening, for obvious reasons.

“Who will replace the aging healthcare workforce?,” he said.

Osuoji said the economic downturn had manifested in reduced government revenues, healthcare budgets, increased unemployment and poverty, thereby putting pressure on demand for healthcare services.

He said the sector also had the challenges of insufficient and inconsistent government funding, heavy reliance on out-of-pocket payments, poor condition of healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas.

The don recommended adoption of health insurance schemes that encourage private sector involvement, telemedicine, community engagement and equitable healthcare for all Nigerians irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

“Collaborative efforts among policymakers, healthcare providers, and communities are essential.

“Prioritise investments in healthcare infrastructure, innovation, and equitable access to ensure robust health systems capable of withstanding economic challenges in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, Dr Jane Ezeonu, Chairman NMA, Anambra, urged doctors to enhance healthcare delivery via innovation, collaboration, and continuous professional development, despite the challenges in the country.

“Our healthcare system has been pummeled in recent times by the brain drain, dwindling government investment in healthcare, economic downturn which further terrifies the out-of-pocket payment system that we run.

“As healthcare professionals, it is incumbent upon us to continually strive for excellence in our practice, ensuring that we meet the evolving health needs of our communities in each generation, ” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Victor Modekwe, Chairman, organising committee, said the conference was an opportunity to network with peers, mentors and health industry leaders for collaborations to boost professional growth.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
