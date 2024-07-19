NAFDAC shuts down bakery for using unfortified sugar, others in Sokoto

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has closed down a bakery for using unfortified sugar and banned bromate in Sokoto.

The NAFDAC State Coordinator, Mr Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the bakery was detected during a special raid by agency officials.

“We discovered that the bakery was using saccharine, an unregistered foreign sugar as sweetener along with banned bromate in their productions.

“The items were seized for destruction and the bakery is shutdown until it complies with regulations and directives,” he said.

Adamu emphasised that only fortified registered sugar containing vitamin ‘A’ with micro nutrients and other vitamins are allowed to be sold and consumed in Nigeria.

” This is a Federal Government policy enforced by NAFDAC and other government agencies to ensure that consumers get the maximum nutritional and other health benefits from the produced products.

” Six other bakeries were also sanctioned for poor hygiene as enforcement officers led by Mr Buhari Manzo scale up the routine inspection visits to bakeries across the state.

” Bakeries are monitored to ensure that they don’t use saccharine or other banned items as a substitute to fortified regulated ingredients, ” Adamu said.

The coordinator cautioned producers against using adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired items in thier places, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all the times.

Adamu said the operation would be extended to local government areas as part of the agency’s efforts to ensure that hygienic food are being sold as well right products were in circulation.

He called on the general public to be wary of patronizing unregistered products and always report any suspicious practice and contaminations to NAFDAC, reiterated the agency’s continues efforts to safeguard the health of the nation.NAN