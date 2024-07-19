Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Minimum wage: Manufacturers commend FG, present demands to aid compliance

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for achieving the breakthrough on the long awaited minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Its Director-General, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made the commendation while reacting to the N70,000 minimum wage agreement by President Tinubu and leaders of labour unions on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency reports that asides the minimum wage increase from the current N30,000 to N70,000, President Tinubu assured that it would be reviewed after three years.

He also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage.

The MAN D-G stated that manufacturers looked forward to the promised assistance, urging the private sector to hold onto the President’s promise in this regard to enable the private sector onboard with the agreement.

“In this regards, I would assume that reference would be made to the demands made by the Organised Private Sector at the concluding stage of the tripartite negotiations.

“We had intimated the committee with the challenges confronting businesses in the private sector and that there was the need to ameliorate those challenges in order to improve the capacity of our members to pay the minimum wage that we offered.

“We maintained that those binding constraints may constitute impediments to the full compliance of our members when the minimum wage is signed into law.

“So, the assumption is that Mr President will give expedite consideration to those challenges and take necessary steps to address them.

“This will go a long way in onboarding the private sector in the new agreement on the minimum wage,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir presented a list of demands to enable the private sector take on payments of the new minimum wage.

He said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should be exempted from compliance in view of their incapacity and prevailing operational challenges.

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should redeem all validly transacted outstanding foreign exchange forwards for companies in the productive sector.

Ajayi-Kadir called for the reversal of increase in electricity tariffs or only 100 per cent increase in electricity tariff for minimum of 20 hours of supply.

He proposed duty exemption on imported conversion kits, government subsidy on procurement of same and a freeze on introduction of new taxes on businesses for the next five years.

“We call for a fixed rate of N800 for the assessment of import duty on all production inputs and also advocate a revisit of the recent Financial Reporting Council regulation to curtail its application to private businesses.

“We also call for the discontinuation of the Price Verification Portal as it is inimical to the smooth operation of businesses and the basis for setting it up no longer exist.

“We are optimistic that the positive atmosphere created by the recent agreement between government and labour would facilitate speedy consideration and acceptance of aforementioned,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution
Next article
”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Anita...

Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Delta State Police...

“I love you with every single air I breathe” – Cubana Chief Priest tells Davido

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief...

Cross River Assembly demands investigation into disappearances of Corps member in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cross River House of Assembly,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Lifestyle News 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Anita...

Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution

CrimeWatch 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Delta State Police...

“I love you with every single air I breathe” – Cubana Chief Priest tells Davido

Lifestyle News 0
July 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?