“I love you with every single air I breathe” – Cubana Chief Priest tells Davido

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief Priest whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu has declared love and loyalty for music star Davido on Instagram.

The celebrity bar man praised Davido for his accomplishments, asking God to continue blessing and protecting him for his kindness in supporting his friends.

He wrote:

“@davido Chief David Chukwuma Adeleke, You Have Done It All; I Love You With Every Single Air I Breathe. God Bless & Protect You For Putting My Boys On. Indeed, In 30BG, We Rise By Lifting Others. (www.naija247news.com).