FG, HarvestPlus partner to enhance Nigeria’s biofortification efforts

(first from the right) Dr Khalid Isyaku, DG NASC, Malam Jafar Umar, DG, Nigerian Agribusiness Group (NABG), representative of the Perm. Sec. FMAFS, Mrs Olubunmi Adedayo, Dr Yusuf Dollah, HarvestPlus Nigeria country manager at the Biofortification Thought Leadership Series in Lagos.

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government and HarvestPlus, a firm that coordinates Nigeria’s staple crop biofortification programme, have partnered to address nutrients deficiency diets through the adoption of biofortified crops.

The News Agency reports that biofortification is the process of increasing the density of micronutrients in widely consumed staple crops through conventional breeding techniques, agronomic practices and genetic modification.

HarvestPlus enables farmers, value-chain actors, and non-governmental organisation partners to scale up production and consumption of nutrient-enriched biofortified crops.

Mr Temitope Fashedemi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), at the biofortification Thought Leadership Series on Thursday in Lagos, reassured the stakeholders of government’s commitment to food security through biofortification.

Fashedemi, represented by Mrs Olubunmi Adedayo, the head Human Resources, in his address restated importance of boosting biofortification in crop cultivation.

“It is with great pleasure and a sense of immense responsibility that I stand before you today at the Biofortification Thought Leadership Series and the inauguration of the National Biofortification Steering Committee.

“This event is jointly organised by the FMAFS in collaboration with HarvestPlus with the objective of fostering a healthy information sharing on available biofortification education, technology, ongoing investment and value chain coordination.

“The Ministry is aware of the challenges faced in meeting with nutritional needs of our growing population but is optimistic of the opportunities available.

“This event is valuable in guiding our policies and interventions aimed at combating malnutrition and ensuring that every Nigerian have access to safe nutrition and sufficient food all year round.

“Food fortification and biofortification of staple crops are well established strategies for addressing micronutrient deficiencies,” Fashedemi said.

He also reiterated the role of biofortification in children, women and vulnerable population.

“They can offer an equitable and affordable nutrients for women, children and other vulnerable population.

“To reduce micronutrient deficiency, biofortification which enhances the micro nutrient density of widely consumed staple crops can on a yearly basis be integrated into existing crop lists.

“Recently, development organisations have been investing donor funds biofortification to improve Nigeria’s nutrient status.

“Despite the activities of the development partners not much have been achieved due to weak coordination of the various biofortification activities.

“FMAFS will be working closely with HarvestPlus and other donor organisations investing in biofortification to ensure that there is coordination of activities to reduce duplication as much as possible.

“The partnership will be spearheaded by the FMAFS, and the Nigerian Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and HarvestPlus will be organising this Leadership Thought Series annually to ensure proper coordination of biofortification,” he said.

Also speaking, the HarvestPlus Nigeria Country Manager, Dr Yusuf Dollah, said proper coordination would help to increase the biofortification efforts of the country.

“A major challenge we have in the Nigerian agriculture sector is value-chain addition and we do not want the same thing to happen to the biofortification value chain.

“Hence the decision of the FMAFS to work closely with HarvestPlus and the Seed Council so as to coordinate and reduce duplication in the field as much as possible.

“We are coordinating with the NASC, who have appointed a desk officer for biofortification within the council.

“We are also working with all Agricultural Development Programmes in each state of the project (Kano, Kaduna, Gombe and Jigawa states).

“The extension officers, especially the women extension officers, helped us to reach out to the women farmers,” Dollah said.

This, he said, had led to an increase of women farmers participation in biofortification.

“We have also recorded increase in donor funding which is necessary for us to coordinate appropriately biofortification and achieve more,” Dollah said.

On his part, the Director-General of NASC, Dr Khalid Isyaku, said biofortified crops would address malnutrition problems in the country.

“So many people complain of various ailments and this is traceable to eating unbalanced diets.

“When we consume biofortified food infused with the necessary nutrients, all our medical bills will go down.

“Biofortification can address malnutrition in children and also the aged in society. Most sickness we observe in our bodies are evidences of nutritional challenge.

“Biofortified food will improve food security, which is one of the mandate of the current administration,” Isyaku said.(www.naija247news.com).