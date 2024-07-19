Menu
Delta police Raid Hotel, Rescue 23 Teenage Girls Trafficked for prostitution

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command raided a hotel in Ughelli and rescued teenage girls trafficked from the eastern part of the country to Delta for prostitution.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 18, 2024, said preliminary investigation revealed that one Chinyere lures the teenage girls from their parents with the promise to engage them as sales girls in Delta State.

According to the PPRO, police arrested some suspects including a 36-year-old woman identified as Chioma Edafe, who runs the hotel.

“On 15/7/2024, acting on credible information received by the Command on the activities of one Chinyere (surname unknown) who specializes in trafficking women from the East and brings them to Ughelli Delta State for prostitution,” the statement read.

“Intelligence further revealed that she lures them by telling them that they are coming to Delta State to work as a sales girl in a restaurant.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi who has zero tolerance for human/child trafficking detailed the DPO Ekpan CSP Aliyu Shaba to immediately work on the gathered intelligence and ensure that the hotel is located and the suspect arrested.

“Consequently, on 15/07/2024 at about 1900hrs, one of the victims (name withheld) was located and she revealed the illegal activities of the said suspect Chinyere ‘f’ surname unknown currently at large.

“She further stated that the suspect deceived her parents to follow her down to Delta State from Abia State to be a sales girl in a bar with a salary of ,000 monthly, however on 12/07/2024, she and two other young girls followed the suspect down to a town she later understood to be Ughelli but on getting to their final destination, they saw other teenagers. They were naked and were informed that it was pr@stitution they were brought for which they declined and as a result, they were immediately thrown out of the hotel.

“Based on the information, a combined team of Surveillance stormed the hotel ‘Big Dafe Hotel’ by Ughelli/Patani Road, and arrested one Chioma Edafe ‘f’ 36yrs of Umuogbezea Community in Imo State who runs the hotel and Thirty-Five others among which Twenty-Three are all teenagers.

“Serious manhunt for the main suspect, Chinyere is ongoing.

“In cases of distress, members of the public can reach the command either by reporting to the DPO in their area or call any of the following control room numbers; 08036684974, 08114895600, 08025666914.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
