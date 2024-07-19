Data Shows N1,117/Litre Landing Costs Push Nigeria’s Secret Subsidy Bill Higher

Rising landing costs for petrol are set to significantly increase the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) concealed subsidy bill, exacerbating the precarious economic situation of Africa’s largest oil producer, BusinessDay has revealed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the black-market exchange rate of N1,610 per dollar, findings show the landing cost of petrol—including international price, shipping, insurance, and other charges—has surged to N1,117/litre from N720/litre in October 2023. This increase in landing costs means that the hidden subsidy bill will rise sharply, putting additional pressure on the national oil company’s finances.

Finance Minister Wale Edun recently stated that the Nigerian government projects N5.4 trillion for petrol subsidies in 2024, compared to N3.6 trillion budgeted in 2023.

However, with the landing cost now at N1,117/litre, subsidy payments could increase further, straining Nigeria’s finances through the NNPC. “Lack of transparency in the pricing and importation process has led to significant revenue leakages and potential hidden subsidies,” Bello Rabiu, an independent consultant and former NNPC chief operating officer for upstream, said at a virtual event. He emphasized the need for a clear, competitive framework.