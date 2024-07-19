Menu
Nigeria

Customs confiscates 1,500 pieces of bullet proof

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has confiscated 1,500 pieces of bulletproof jackets illegally imported, amongst other items.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, July 18, the Comptroller FOU, Kola Olajide, said that the confiscated goods have damaging implications on the security, health and economic well-being of the country, adding that the importation of all kinds of military wares by individuals is under “absolute prohibition”.

He explained that a total of N3.636 billion was calculated as the Duty Paid Value of the seized items.

“Series of operations that resulted in the interception and seizures of 1,500 pieces of bullet proof jackets, 989 kg of Indian Hemp (Cannabis Sativa) and 5,229 cartons of expired drugs took place at various times and locations within the South-Western States. Four suspects were apprehended in connection with various offenses, including violating import/export guidelines, concealment, wrong classification, smuggling, and contravening policy directives.”

Meanwhile, in a move to discourage the smuggling of vehicles into the country, the Customs, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, are currently reviewing the vehicle registration process to ensure that only automobiles that have duly paid import duty are registered.

Olajide said that both agencies were still working out the modalities of fine-tuning and capturing vehicles that genuinely cleared from the ports and border posts are qualified for registration.

“The owner of a smuggled vehicle cannot go with that vehicle forever and there are some policy measures the management of the Customs Service is trying to put in place for this purpose. So, it will be difficult for owners of such vehicles to get them registered. And I believe the measure when concluded will put a stop to the menace of registration of smuggled vehicle.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
