Cross River Assembly demands investigation into disappearances of Corps member in Anambra

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River House of Assembly, has called for thorough investigations into the disappearance of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Dorcas Paul Ojong, an indigene of the state, servicing in Anambra State.

The assembly passed a resolution on Thursday, July 18, 2024, urging the Attorney-General of the federation and the Director-General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to immediately investigate the corps member’s disappearance.

The assembly’s resolution followed a motion by Mr Okon Owuna, the Member Representing Akamkpa 1 constituency in the house.

Owuna told the house that Ojong, an indigene of Akamkpa Local Government Area, who was serving in Awka, Anambra, had not been seen since February 18, 2024.

“She attended the College of Health Technology, Calabar, and was posted to Anambra for the mandatory national youth service scheme,” he said.

He said that Ojong with NYSC Number: AN/2023/4309, a Batch A, Stream 2 2023 Corp Member, was supposed to have completed her service in March.

“She was last seen on Feb. 18 on her way to her place of primary assignment in Awka.

“Her disappearance has thrown her family into confusion, trauma and grief, the NYSC authority has failed to take steps to trace her whereabouts, he added.

Other lawmakers who spoke during debate on the matter, described the corps member’s disappearance as worrisome, and called for immediate investigation. (www.naija247news.com).