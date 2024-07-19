Menu
”Burna Boy is my celebrity crush” — Bbnaija Star Uriel

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Anita Ngozi Oputa popularly known as Uriel BBNaija, confesses her admiration for singer Burna Boy, as she reveals that she has a crush on him.

While speaking on her admiration for the ‘Last Last’ crooner, she cited his rugged charm and physical appeal.

On her podcast, ‘Inside Scoop,’ Uriel gushed about Burna Boy’s six-pack abs and tall stature, even jokingly expressing a desire to be ‘choked’ by him.

She openly declared her celebrity crush, praising Burna Boy’s unique blend of talent and ruggedness.

Uriel Oputa said:

“Burna boy is my celebrity crush, I like how he’s rugged. I love the fact that he has six packs and then he’s a little bit taller.

“He’s masculine and can be authoritative. I want him to choke me till my eyeballs come out. I don’t care if my eyeballs come out, let him choke me.” (www.naija247news.com).

