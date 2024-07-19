Menu
Apple in Talks to License More Hollywood Films for Streaming Service

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18 (Reuters) – Apple (AAPL.O) is negotiating to license additional films from Hollywood studios to enhance its streaming portfolio, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In a competitive industry, streaming platforms are investing millions in licensing movies and live sports programming to expand their libraries and attract users. Apple’s successful deal earlier this year to license around 50 movies has motivated the company to seek more content, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple TV+, known for original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Slow Horses,” has distinguished itself by focusing on in-house content. In contrast, most rival platforms also feature older movies and TV shows from other studios. This strategy has earned Apple TV+ 72 Emmy Award nominations across various categories.

However, market research firm Antenna reports that Apple TV+ has one of the highest customer cancellation rates among streaming platforms, while Netflix has the lowest.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics.

