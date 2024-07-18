Zimbabwe State Miner Seeks $150M Investment to Boost Gold Production

Kuvimba Mining House, Zimbabwe’s largest gold producer and 65% state-owned, is negotiating with potential partners for a $150 million investment to increase production at its Shamva mine by 50%.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Trevor Barnard announced that the company has completed a feasibility study for a large-scale mine and processing plant. “We are discussing this with potential partners to move forward,” Barnard told reporters in Harare on Monday. “This resource is significant, large, and high quality.”

Zimbabwe acquired Shamva from Metallon Gold in 2020 as part of its strategy to secure mining assets in the country. Kuvimba has implemented a gold traceability system developed by Comstack to monitor gold output, ensuring regulatory compliance both domestically and internationally.