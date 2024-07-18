Menu
US military ends Gaza floating pier mission to bring aid to Palestinians by sea

By: By Naija247news

Date:

U.S. Military Ends Floating Pier Mission for Gaza Aid

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) – The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that its mission to install and operate a temporary floating pier off the coast of Gaza has concluded, formally ending an ambitious yet troubled effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The pier, first announced by President Joe Biden during a televised address to Congress in March, was a massive undertaking involving about 1,000 U.S. forces. The aim was to provide critical aid to Gaza starting in May, in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by months of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the significant effort, the operation faced challenges from bad weather and distribution issues within Gaza, limiting the effectiveness of what the U.S. military described as its largest aid delivery mission in the Middle East. The pier was operational for only about 20 days.

“The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete. So there’s no more need to use the pier,” Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, announced during a news briefing.

Cooper stated that aid distribution would now shift to the established port of Ashdod in Israel. Approximately 5 million pounds of aid, currently in Cyprus or on ships, will be redirected to Ashdod in the coming days. He emphasized that the temporary pier succeeded in delivering nearly 20 million pounds of aid to Gaza quickly.

However, the project faced criticism in Congress, particularly from Republicans who accused President Biden of using the pier as a political stunt. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, criticized the operation, calling it a national embarrassment and questioning its effectiveness.

Despite the criticisms, Cooper noted that the cost of the pier operation was expected to be less than the $230 million initially projected by the Pentagon. The U.S. has already delivered over 1 million pounds of aid through Ashdod, with plans to continue using this route to deliver millions more pounds of aid.

The floating pier, which extended 1,200 feet (370 meters), had to be relocated multiple times due to bad weather. It has not been used since June, when it was moved to Ashdod port because of rough seas. The U.S. military has not clarified whether dismantling the pier at Ashdod has begun before its anticipated return to the United States.

The U.N. World Food Programme halted operations at the pier in June due to security concerns, leading to aid accumulating on Gaza’s shore. The United Nations has emphasized that maritime deliveries are no substitute for land access and that land routes should remain the focus of aid operations in the region. Aid officials estimate that around 600 trucks of humanitarian and commercial supplies are needed daily in Gaza to meet the population’s needs.

U.S. President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Re-election Pressure
