Ursula von der Leyen wins second term as top EU leader

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) – Ursula von der Leyen won support from EU lawmakers on Thursday for another five-year term as president of the European Commission, the EU’s powerful executive body.

The 720-member European Parliament approved her with 401 votes in favour, 284 against and 15 abstentions. She needed 361 votes to pass.

Von der Leyen Unveils Second Term Plan for EU Leadership

Von der Leyen unveiled her vision for a second term on Thursday morning, emphasizing support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

Key pledges include launching EU defense projects with an initial focus on a European air shield, maintaining robust climate change policies, and bolstering support for European industries competing against global giants while advancing emission reduction efforts. She proposed a new competitiveness fund in the upcoming EU budget to invest in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence.

Changes to migration policy, including a new approach for migrant returns, and plans to triple the number of European border and coast guards were also outlined.

Why It Matters:

The European Commission, under von der Leyen’s leadership, plays a pivotal role in drafting EU policies and proposing laws that impact 27 member countries and their 450 million citizens. This includes crucial areas such as trade, competition within the single market, agriculture, and environmental protection.

At the onset of her first term, von der Leyen prioritized climate action, leading the EU to adopt ambitious emissions-cutting policies compared to other major economies.

What’s Next:

With her re-election secured, von der Leyen will now assemble her team of Commissioners, representing each EU member state. National governments will nominate candidates by early August, subject to vetting for conflicts of interest and rigorous hearings by EU lawmakers.

The new EU Commission is expected to commence operations by October, paving the way for legislative proposals and revisions to EU laws.