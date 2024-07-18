United Capital Plc Proposes 90 Kobo Interim Dividend and Bonus Share Issue

United Capital Plc Proposes Interim Dividend and Bonus Share

United Capital Plc has proposed an interim dividend of 90 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the half-year period ending June 30, 2024. The dividend is subject to withholding tax and approval, and will be paid to shareholders registered as of July 31, 2024. The company’s shareholder register will be closed from August 1, 2024, to August 7, 2024 (both dates inclusive).

Dividends will be electronically paid on August 9, 2024, to shareholders on the register as of July 31, 2024, who have completed e-dividend registration. Additionally, the company has proposed a bonus issue of two new shares for every one held by shareholders. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for August 21, 2024.

United Capital’s unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2024, reveal growth in pre-tax profit to N9.05 billion from N5.54 billion in the same period in 2023. Half-year gross earnings rose to N15.147 billion from N11.014 billion in H1 2023.