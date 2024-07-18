Menu
Ukraine Enacts Debt Suspension Law, Resumes Bondholder Negotiations

KYIV/LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament passed legislation on Thursday enabling the government to suspend payments on foreign debt, coinciding with renewed formal discussions with bondholders to restructure approximately $20 billion in debt.

Amidst its 29th month of conflict with Russian forces, Ukraine aims to restructure its bond debts before a payment moratorium expires on August 1, aiming for significant savings in debt servicing costs.

Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the parliamentary budget committee, highlighted on Facebook: “It is an important element of the restructuring that will allow savings of more than $10 billion on debt servicing on Eurobonds by the end of 2027.”

Formal talks between bondholders and the government entered a second round on Thursday after the initial round last month concluded without agreement, revealing a notable gap between government proposals and bondholder expectations.

The Ukrainian finance ministry refrained from commenting specifically on the ongoing negotiations but emphasized the law’s role in providing flexibility to suspend payments on all state-guaranteed debt until a comprehensive restructuring deal, aligned with International Monetary Fund guidelines, is finalized.

“The adoption of the law provides Ukraine with the necessary flexibility ahead of reaching an agreement in principle with private creditors,” the ministry stated.

Notably, Ukraine faces a $35 million coupon payment due on August 1, with plans to invoke the suspension if no agreement is reached by August 10, as indicated by Pidlasa.

While a bondholder group spokesperson declined to comment and the IMF did not immediately respond, Ukraine’s international bonds showed marginal movement on Thursday, trading slightly higher than previous levels, reflecting cautious optimism about potential agreement prospects.

This legislative move follows Ukraine’s historical precedent in enacting debt moratorium laws during restructuring talks, with past agreements typically reached after extensive negotiations and consultations with investors.

